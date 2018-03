Last minute preparations are taking place in Tipperary Town today ahead of a major fund raising event on Bank Holiday Monday.

Its the Tipperary Vintage and Custom Rally with cars, bikes, tractors, fair rides, and a dog show .

All the money raised at the event will go towards South Tipperary hospice – the rally has raised almost 170,000 euro for the hospice in the last ten years.

Jack Leonard, one of the organisers of the event, explains why it’s such an important cause…