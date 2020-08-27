Tipperary Tourism photo campaign to drive knowledge of ‘hidden gems’

Tipperary’s hidden gems are to the fore of a new photo campaign by Tipperary Tourism.

Images submitted by the public from around the county during the lockdown are now being used to promote all corners of the Premier.

The organisation says a lot of the county has seen a good domestic tourist trade since the restrictions were lifted.

And speaking to Tipp FM News, Marketing Manager with Tipp Tourism, Sinéad Cahalan outlines the idea behind the photo campaign:

“There are a couple of reasons we did this. One was to spread out the visitors that are coming in because we are trying to social distance as much as possible in the county.

“The other reason is that nobody in the county knows all the hidden gems we have here. So somebody from Lorrha won’t know what secrets are down in Carrick-on-Suir. So it’s to promote the county to ourselves and to the entire nation.”