Tipperary has third lowest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country

Tipperary has the third lowest incidence of Covid-19 in the country.

That’s according to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Data collected between the 4th of September and midnight on the 17th, shows that Tipperary’s Covid-19 incidence rate is now at 16.9 per 100,000 people.

Only Sligo and Cork have lower figures, while at the other end of the spectrum, Dublin is at 120.9.

If we look at the breakdown of figures by Local Electoral Area, Blanchardstown/Mulhuddart in Dublin had the highest rates as of Monday of this week, at 189 cases per 100,000.

The highest rates in the Premier County are in the Cashel-Tipp Town area, where there are 36 per 100,000, and in Cahir where the figure is 34.

Those are still well under the national average though, which now stands at 62.4.