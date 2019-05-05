Tipperary teenagers shortlisted for social innovation

A group of Tipperary teenagers have been shortlisted for this years Young Social Innovators of the Year Awards.

They are among teams of students from all over Ireland who will compete for the title later this month.

From an initial entry of 370 just 31 teams will go forward to the final of the 2019 Young Social Innovators of the Year.

Among them will be five students from the Thurles CBS.

Concerned at the lack of awareness of the condition Sleep Apnoea and also determined to help a family member of one of the young people on their team, the ‘Sleep Tight’ group researched and designed a device to prevent Obstructive Sleep Apnoea occurring during the sleep of the patient.

The team’s main goal when they set out with this idea was to build a device that could change the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, which they are well on track to doing.

The shortlisted teams will present their projects to judging panels in Croke Park on May 15th to compete for awards in a number of categories as well as the coveted Gold, Silver and Bronze national titles.