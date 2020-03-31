Tipperary technology used to dispose of New York’s Covid-19 medical waste

Technology produced by a company in north Tipperary is being used to assist in preventing the spread of Covid-19 in New York.

Ballina-based Technopath has had it’s medical waste treatment technology adopted by the US state’s largest healthcare provider, Northwell Health, in recent days.

The system can be used on site to safely dispose of medical waste, using a disinfection process which kills Covid-19 and all other viruses.

CEO and co-founder of Technopath, Malcolm Bell, has been speaking about the announcement:

“Rather than having anything transported, you install the technology at the source of the waste – either hospitals or labs or medical facilities. And the technology then shreds and disinfects the clinical waste in the facility. The end product is then graded as domestic waste and can then be used for waste-to-energy applications.”