Tipperary TD welcomes lifting of recruitment embargo on nurses and midwives

The recruitment embargo on nurses and midwives has been lifted.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha says the HSE has confirmed the move, as all sides work to cope with the coronovirus outbreak.

She says the lifting of the ban was vital, to protect frontline health workers and prevent the virus spreading in the community.

Labour’s Health spokesperson, Alan Kelly however says the HSE recruitment ban should have been lifted before now.

The Tipperary TD is welcoming it’s removal but wants clarification over whether its lifting applies to other health professionals too.