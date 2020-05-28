Tipperary TD warns availability of workers for construction industry now a concern

Availability of workers for the construction industry has become a “serious issue” in some areas, according to a Tipperary TD.

Fianna Fáil’s Jackie Cahill has been highlighting the postponement of Safe Pass courses, which means that workers are unable to get cover if they have passes that expired before March

Safe Passes which expired after March 1st have been given an extension due to the pandemic.

Deputy Cahill says it’s causing recruitment problems for some companies:

“If we are to get our construction industry back to normal or get them working to near normality, it’s imperitive that Safe Pass courses recommence.

“I put a Parliamentary Question down for Minister Breen to give us a roadmap as to when these Safe Pass courses will recommence and I know we have had a roadmap for the construction industry to reopen but these Safe Pass courses are now an essential part of health and safety, and they’re an essential part of the return to normality for the construction industry.”