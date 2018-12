A Tipperary TD has slammed the new changes in the law regarding learner drivers.

As of yesterday, those who allow learners to use their cars unaccompanied will face heavy penalties.

If you allow a learner to drive your car without proper supervision you could have the vehicle seized, face prosecution and be fined a thousand euro.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath was opposed to the changes, labelling the decision as anti-rural and anti-young people.