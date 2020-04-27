Tipperary TD says staff of St Brigid’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir being kept in dark about their future

Staff at St Brigid’s Hospital in Carrick-on-Suir say they are in the dark about their future, according to a local TD.

It’s after patients at the health facility were moved in recent weeks to facilitate the arrival of Covid-19 patients.

These have since been discharged with Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne calling for clarity with regards to the hospital and the staff:

“If you tell people what’s actually going on, they accept it. But there’s some agendas, for want of a better term, and we have 29 staff now who don’t know what the future holds for them or where they will finish up once this pandemic or crisis is over.

“The COVID patients who had used it, have moved on. That building now is empty and there’s no-one telling them where or what their future holds.”