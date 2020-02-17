Tipperary TD says national government is the best plan

Leo Varadkar will tell his TD’s entering government is a last resort when they meet this afternoon.

The Fine Gael leader says his party is gearing up for opposition.

It’s still less than a week since the final seats were filled in the general election and little progress has been made towards actually forming a government.

Leo Varadkar isn’t ruling Fine Gael out of that government, but says it will only go in as a last resort if the numbers don’t work elsewhere.

Mary Lou McDonald is continuing to try to form a left wing government, but admits it’s tricky to get the numbers.

Most parties think we’re heading towards a Fine Gael/Fianna Fáil coalition that will follow a number of weeks of posturing, initial talks and then government negotiations.

Though both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are split on the prospect of a grand coalition.

Another move that may impact the numbers is that Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy is considering running for Ceann Comhairle, which would reduce the party’s number to five in any government.

That election might be the only thing that’s decided on Thursday, when the new Dáil meets for the first time.

However, a Tipperary TD says the best way forward in the wake of the General Election is to form a National Government.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Independent TD Mattie McGrath said a National Government is probably the best solution at present.