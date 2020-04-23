Tipperary TD says Ireland is facing into austerity once again

A local TD says he thinks we are definitely facing into austerity.

Independent Mattie McGrath’s comments come despite promises from the leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil that that wouldn’t be the case.

The Taoiseach will be among those taking part in a video link gathering of EU leaders today where he will be calling for a much stronger financial response from the EU.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Deputy McGrath warned we won’t be getting anything for free though:

“Certainly we’ll have austerity. We should be under no illusions.

“This is not for the faint-hearted. It’s going to be difficult and there’ll be a number of very serious tough budgets for the first two or three years of this government.

“It depends how long this pandemic lasts and we can’t even put an end on that yet. So look, everybody knows that and there’s no point in people saying there won’t be.

“You can’t fool people – people know themselves.”