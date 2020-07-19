Tipperary TD remembers Ruth Morrissey’s bravery as CervicalCheck campaigner passes away

The leader of the Labour Party says Ruth Morrissey was an inspiration not only to him, but to people right across Ireland.

The Cervical Check campaigner from Limerick has passed away at the age of 39 in Milford Hospice.

She had been awared 2.1 million euro by the High Court in 2019 over the misreading of smear test results in 2009 and 2012.

In a statement, Tipperary’s Alan Kelly has praised her bravery, saying it was “never easy to take on the State to challenge an injustice but Ruth did just that.”

A statement from her family meanwhile, has criticised the State and the HSE as they say neither apologised and it is now too late.

Fellow Cervical Check campaigner Vicky Phelan has said it’s news she’s been dreading for some time – and she is grieving “for Ruth and for the life she didn’t get to live.”