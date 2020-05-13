Tipperary TD, Jackie Cahill, condemns ‘bureaucracy’ preventing a shipment of cattle

A Tipperary TD is hitting out at bureaucracy which, he says, is preventing a shipment of cattle from taking off to Algeria.

Fianna Fáil’s Jackie Cahill claims that farmers are “hugely concerned” about the situation, which has seen a shipload of cattle held up at Waterford Port.

The IFA has joined deputy Cahill in calling on the Agriculture Minister Michael Creed to intervene.

Deputy Cahill says it’s crucial that live exports are allowed to continue for the good of the beef sector:

“My understanding is due to some bureaucratic reason with the Department, these cattle aren’t being loaded at the moment to go on the ship on Friday.

“It’s absolutely imperative – and I emailed the Minister about this [yesterday] morning – that no unrealistic obstacles are put in the way of this live shipment of cattle.

“It’s the only lifeline that these farmers have. Cattle have to get out of this country alive. Live trade is absolutely vital.”