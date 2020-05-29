Tipperary TD expresses concern for future of two local rail services

Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne says he’s concerned about the future of two rail services in Tipperary.

The Tipperary deputy says he’s failed to get clarification from Irish Rail or the Transport Minister about the resumption of the Waterford-Limerick Junction, and Limerick-Ballybrophy routes.

In a statement to Tipp FM, Irish Rail says their normal schedule is provided for under their contract with the National Transport Authority.

It says they will continue to work with the NTA towards “building in time to full restoration of services, including on both these lines.”

Both services have been temporarily cut during the pandemic, but deputy Browne is fearful that this may become permanent.

He says demand is there for local rail services, as long as the timetable is suitable:

“All the talk in the formation of government is the Green agenda and our carbon footprint and the whole lot. If we want to get cars off the roads, we need a proper rail service that the public can use.

“For them to use that, that means that they need to hit Limerick we’ll say at 8 o’clock in the morning for people working, for college, and must hit the likes of Waterford as well. That’s where we’re coming from.”

Deputy Browne says he’s heard from workers who are concerned about the future of local services:

“We have a serious fear that this pandemic and the COVID is being used to actually get rid, once and for all, of the two services.

“That will leave no rail services, as such, in County Tipperary.

“While the numbers are low, we’ve always argued that the numbers are low for one reason and one reason only – a service at 12 o’clock, 1 o’clock, 2 o’clock in the middle of the day is no good for people work-wise or college-wise.”