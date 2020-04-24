Tipperary TD concerned students may miss out on grants if assessed on pre-Covid income

A Tipperary TD is raising concerns that students may miss out on grant funding if household income is based on pre-Covid figures.

Sinn Féin’s Martin Browne says that assessment for third level funding is based on 2019 accounts, but believes that many families have since experienced reduced income during the Covid-19 crisis.

He’s calling on the Education Minister to clarify the eligibility criteria for SUSI grant applications:

“You see, the application process at the minute allows for if there’s a change in circumstances and the change is permanent or for the foreseeable future. So there is a kind of a leeway there that changes can be made to it.

“Families have now suddenly had their incomes disappear on them – hopefully it’s short-term and we’re all praying it’s short-term for maybe 6 or 8 weeks time – but their income isn’t the same as what it was last year.”