Tipperary TD calls for extension to hedge cutting deadline

An independent Tipperary TD is calling for flexibility on the hedge cutting deadline as time runs out before the end of the month.

Mattie McGrath says the current calender deadlines are a “farce”, and is calling on the Heritage Minister Josepha Madigan to extend this year’s deadline beyond March 1st.

Heavy rainfall throughout February has left many farmers unable to access saturated land to carry out hedge cutting works.

Deputy McGrath wants to see the deadline reviewed. He said the wet weather has caused problems for hedge cutting and many farmers were unable to get into the land to carry out the cutting.

Listen to a snippet here;