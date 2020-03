Alan Kelly says we could see a limited reopening of creches just for the children of healthcare workers.

The Tipperary Labour TD says he’s been speaking to Simon Harris and a plan is being worked on.

He says it’s also important to remember that many of our healthcare staff are not originally from Ireland so may not have a network of friends and family to help them.

Speaking to Fran Curry on Tipp Today earlier, Deputy Kelly said reopening of some creches may be the only option: