Tipperary supply among those with high levels of lead

An environmental consultant is expressing serious concerns at the amount of lead in some water supplies.

9 drinking-water supplies tested this year had above the permitted amount – with a Dublin supply ten times over it.

Other failures were in Longford, Tipperary and Galway.

Irish Water says water that leaves its treatment plants is free from lead, with most failures down to lead-plumbing on private property.

Environmental consultant Jack O’Sullivan says immediate action is needed, because lead causes serious health problems.