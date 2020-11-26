Tipperary success at Irish Book Awards

Nenagh author Donal Ryan was one of the big winners at last nights An Post Irish Book Awards.

His book “Strange Flowers” was selected as Novel of the Year.

Donal’s debut novel, The Spinning Heart, was voted Newcomer and Book of the Year back in 2012 while A Slanting of the Sun won Short Story of the Year in 2015.

Dromineer’s Eleanor Hooker was among those shortlisted for the Irish Poem of the Year for ‘Through the Ears of a Fish’ with that honour going the way of In the Museum of Misremembered Things by Linda McKenna.