Tipperary students take part in worldwide protest over climate change

Schools across Tipperary are taking part in the third national demonstration for climate change today.

Tens of thousands of school students were expected to walk out of their classrooms to take part in the protest calling for radical action on climate change.

Siobhan Moylan, a teacher at Edmund Rice Secondary School and part of the Green Schools Committee in Carrick on Suir says the students were very interested in expressing their concern and the school are dedicated to educating them on social issues.

Students protesting outside Edmund Rice Secondary School were greeted with beeps of acknowledgment by passing traffic and they said they felt good being able to make people more aware.