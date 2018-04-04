Tipperary Sports Partnership granted more than €300,000

Tipperary Sports Partnership has been granted more than 300 thousand euro for their local sports programmes for 2018.

The key aims of the programmes are to increase levels of participation in sport especially amongst specific target groups such as older people, girls & women, people with disabilities, unemployed people, and those who live in identified disadvantaged communities.

In 2017, almost 1,000 participation programmes were delivered throughout the Premier county, from fun runs to cycle series.

Tipperary Sports Partnership Co-ordinator, Valerie Conway, says they try to start sustainable programmes so that participants continue to attend