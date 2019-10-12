Tipperary sites to take part in International Wave of Light

Next Tuesday is International Wave of Light in honour of Pregnancy & Infant Loss awareness day.

Tipperary will be playing its part as the Rock of Cashel along with buildings across the world to mark the event.

In Association with Feileacain, the Irish stillbirth and Neonatal Death Association, the Rock of Cashel along with several landmark buildings across the country will be taking part in the International Wave of Light.

The Rock will be one of many buildings around the world to shine blue and pink light to show support for baby loss awareness.

It’s hoped Tuesday’s event will spark conversations about pregnancy and infant loss and give bereaved parents and families an opportunity to get together and talk about their experiences.

Individuals can also show support and join the global wave of light by lighting their own candle at 7pm on the 15th and letting it burn for at least an hour.

We’re also being urged to use the #feileacainwaveoflight to mark the occasion.