A number of Tipperary sites will be among those participating in a new tourism initiative this year.

‘Tourism Day’ has been launched by the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation, in association with Fáilte Ireland.

It’s taking place on April 17th and will see places all over Ireland open their doors for free.

CEO of the confederation, Eoin O’Meara Walsh has told Tipp FM News that includes plenty from the Premier County.