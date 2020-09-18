Tipperary all set to celebrate Culture Night

A talk on historical figures from Tipperary town is taking place later as part of Culture Night.

Culture Night is now in its 15th year with many of this year’s events taking place on line.

In Tipperary Town, Martin Quinn will be giving a talk at the Excel on his latest project involving local historical people of note.

Speaking to Tipp FM, he said that his discoveries in the project have far exceeded expectation.

“I’m delighted to be involved in a project looking at historical figures from the Tipperary Town area.”

“I started off thinking that there would be 12 or 15 people and I’ve finished up with 80 historical figures from the area, all of great note.”