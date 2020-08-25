Tipperary senator reveals he declined invite to Clifden golfing event

A Tipperary Senator has revealed that he too received an invite for the now infamous golfing event in Cliffden.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Senator Garret Aherne said he receieved an email 3 weeks before the event but declined.

He said he was shocked that it had even gone ahead:

“I was looking back on emails and I think it was about three weeks ago, I got an invite. Now it wasn’t personalised to me, but it was just a general invitation.

“I declined, I wasn’t going to that anyway. But it does seem they were sent out to groups. Obviously, I would presume people got it much earlier than three weeks before the event.

“I don’t know how they sent it out or whether everybody got it.

“For the life of me I just don’t understand how people thought this was ok. This event should never have went ahead, should never have been organised.

“Even before new restrictions were brought into place, it didn’t meet the previous restrictions.

“I don’t think I’ll ever understand how the people who organised that event thought it was ok.”