Tipperary sees 3rd highest increase in cases since August 11th

Tipperary has been one of the counties with the highest increase in COVID-19 cases in the last three weeks.

93 new cases were confirmed nationally last night, some of which were in the Premier County. We’re being urged to re-double our efforts to fight COVID-19 in Tipperary and elsewhere.

An undisclosed number of last night’s cases were confirmed here, adding to the 31 cases confirmed on Monday night and the 10 reported in Tipp on Tuesday. It means there have been upwards of 130 cases in the county in the last three weeks.

The Acting Chief Medical Officer, Ronan Glynn reported earlier this week that since the 11th of August, Tipperary has had the 3rd highest increase in cases in the country – owing in large part to the outbreaks in factory settings.

When it comes to efforts to quash the spread of the virus nationally, it was announced last night that pubs which don’t serve food won’t now be reopening for another few weeks, while the lockdown measures will remain in place in Kildare.

However, the R-number is now between 1 and 1.2, which is lower than recent weeks but the average number of cases every day is now over 100.