Tipperary schools awarded Green Flag

Several Tipperary schools have received a Green Flag this year.

They are among 119 schools nationwide recognised for their efforts in promoting water conservation.

Six schools across Tipperary have been awarded Green Flag status at the An Taisce Green-Schools regional awards.

The ceremony, which was held in Kilkenny, saw Borrisokane Community College; Carrig National School; Silvermines National School; St Mary’s National School; Gaelscoil Charraig-na-Siúire and St Anne’s Secondary School all recognised.

Water was the theme this year – which involved participants looking at developing awareness around water conservation and how to effectively manage this important resource in schools and at home.

This is the seventh year of the partnership between Irish Water and Green Schools to promote water conservation.

Over 1,000 schools across the country have attended interactive Water Workshops and Walk for Water Events since 2013.