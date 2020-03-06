Tipperary school up for Small School of the Year award

A Tipperary school has been shortlisted for the Small School of the Year award at this year’s Cumann na mBunscoil National Awards.

Thomastown NS is joined in the category by two County Limerick schools and the awards take place in the Anner Hotel in Thurles tonight.

The same county only gets to host the awards every 32 years and this year it is the turn of the Premier County.

Principal Marie Donovan said they are thrilled with the nomination and they are actively involved in promoting GAA in the school.

Listen to a snippet here;