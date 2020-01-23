Tipperary school denied much needed autism support unit

The Department of Education has been criticised for reversing a decision to support a much needed ASD unit at Clonmel High School.

They had approved an additional autism support unit for the school last June, but then rowed back a few weeks later before reinstating approval in July.

On that basis additional pupils were enrolled last September.

The school was informed this week that the Department had again decided not to support the new unit.

Local TD Mattie McGrath says this is totally unacceptable.