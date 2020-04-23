Tipperary school chosen to rear five calves for 18 months

A Tipperary school has been chosen to rear five calves for 18 months.

A competition run by Certified Irish Angus has chosen The Abbey School in Tipperary Town as one of five schools to take part in the initiative.

It aims to encourage second-level students to gain an understanding about the care and attention required to produce and market Irish Angus beef for consumers.

The calves will be delivered in September, and the schools will be able to recoup the money raised when the animals are sold after the 18 month project.