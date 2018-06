Tipperary is set to be the first county in Ireland to roll out an e-planning service.

It would see people able to lodge planning applications online, from the comfort of their own home, and all follow up correspondance would be via e-mail.

People wishing to make a submission or objection could also do so online.

Senior Planner with Tipperary County Council Brian Beck says he expects it to result in a much more streamlined service..