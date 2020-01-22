Tipperary roads to get funding injection of €28.9 million

€200,000 has been allocated towards the upgrade of a stretch of road between Nenagh and Borrisoleigh.

It forms part of a total of almost €29 million from the Department of Transport which has been assigned to Tipperary County Council for regional and local roads this year.

The €28.9 million allocated to Tipperary includes €200,000 earmarked towards an upgrade of the R498 between Nenagh and Borrisoleigh at Latteragh.

Four bridges in the county are to also benefit from Specific Improvement Grants this year, totaling €700,000.

This includes a quarter of a million euro for work on Clonbeg Bridge in Aherlow, with the rest of the funding going to projects at Albert Bridge, Knocklofty Bridge and Ardfinnan Bridge.

Almost €550,000 is also being allocated to bridge rehabilitation works in the county this year, including €195,000 for Phase 3 of Dillon Bridge in Carrick-on-Suir.