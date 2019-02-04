Tipperary roads funding announced

There has been a broad welcome for the near €26 million in funding for improvements to Tipperary’s roads.

The government grant will go towards maintenance and improvement works of regional and local roads

This is part of an all round 16 percent increase in grants allocated from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

Due to severe weather conditions throughout the last year, combined with an absence of adequate funding in previous years, many of Tipperary’s regional and local roads have fallen in to a state of disrepair.

Among the projects earmarked for improvement works is the roundabout at Abbey Road in Thurles, which will receive €75,000 for the construction of a new, raised roundabout.

In the north of the county, funding has been allocated to junction improvements on two separate roads, the L5145 at Kilcolman and the L2138 at Portroe, both receiving €30,000 each.

€20,000 has also been allocated for remedial bridge works on the R499 at Birdhill.