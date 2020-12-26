Tipperary road users urged not to become a statistic over festive period

Road users in Tipperary are being urged to ensure they don’t become a statistic over Christmas and the New Year.

One of the most difficult tasks Gardaí and other members of the emergency services have to deal with are road fatalities.

7 people have lost their lives on the roads of Tipperary in 2020.

Head of the Roads Policing Unit in the Tipperary Garda Division Inspector Mark Allen, says they don’t want to have to tell a family that they’ve lost a loved one over the festive period.

“What we would like is to ask everybody to comply with the rules of the road so that a member of An Garda Síochána doesn’t have to call to a person’s home.

“Particularly during the Christmas period and to give that bad unfortunate news of the untimely death of a member of their family.”