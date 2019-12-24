Tipperary road fatalities up 44 per cent

There has been a significant increase in road fatalities this year across Tipperary. Thirteen people have lost their lives on the roads of the Premier County so far this year, compared to nine last year.

With Christmas upon us, Gardaí and the Fire Services are urging people to take their time, be aware of the weather and road conditions and to never get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Tipperary Chief Superintendent Derek Smart told Tipp FM News drivers need to focus on the task of driving and not get distracted.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer for Tipperary, Carol Kennedy said drivers need to be aware of the dangers of driving the morning after a party or night out and urged people to be careful.

