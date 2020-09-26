Tipperary records slight increase in COVID-19 cases as Donegal joins Dublin at Level 3 restrictions

Garda checkpoints are in place across Donegal with the county now under Level 3 coronavirus restrictions.

It has the highest rate of Covid 19 in the country – and people are being urged not to leave their county for the next 3 weeks.

The tighter measures mean indoor dining in pubs and restaurants is banned and there are stricter limits for gatherings.

Of the 326 new cases reported nationally yesterday, 152 were in Dublin, 22 were in Donegal and, at the lower end of the scale, 6 were diagnosed here in Tipperary.

However, that figure for Tipperary is still the biggest increase the Premier County has seen in a couple of weeks.

In a video on Twitter, Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has warned more counties could be moved to Level 3:

“While there is every chance that other areas in the country will have to move to level 3, there is nothing inevitable about that.

“We have seen previously in Limerick and Tipperary, and possibly over the last few days in Waterford, how people working together can take control and turn the tide on this virus.”