Tipperary rail services to resume on Monday after pandemic absence

Two Tipperary rail lines are to reopen on Monday after a prolonged absence as a result of Covid-19.

The Waterford-Limerick Junction and Limerick-Ballybrophy services were suspended at the end of March due to the pandemic.

The delayed reopening of the rail lines had prompted fears that the services could be axed.

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne says it’s a “relief” to finally get clarification on the resumption of the services.

He’s thanking local activists including Nenagh’s Damien O’Donoghue for their help in recent months:

“We’ve gotten numerous representations from the public who have been using those lines which have been closed since March. And we appreciate that works have been taking place on both lines. But trying to get answers on when they would reopen was difficult, and like all things, when you can’t get answers rumours start that they were being closed fully.

“So we really appreciate that from Monday onwards, these lines are going to reopen fully again.”

Deputy Browne says the focus should turn again to rejigging the schedules to suit morning and evening commuters.