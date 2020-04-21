Tipperary publican says the industry will need govt support post-pandemic

A Tipperary publican says the government will need to provide support to the industry when it finally gets to reopen after the coronavirus pandemic.

Noreen O’Sullivan of Rocky’s Pub in Nenagh says the sector has been playing its part in tackling the spread of the virus by closing before St Patrick’s Day.

She says the Covid-19 support for small businesses is welcome but more will be needed down the line:

“If this goes on for a long period we will need support, or else you won’t have a pub.

“I see in the UK and Germany they are giving grants to help small businesses when they reopen.

“The government will need to have a look at some kind of help for us when we do reopen, and we will reopen but we will need help from the government.”