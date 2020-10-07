Tipperary publican says he’s in turmoil over Level 3 restrictions

A local publican says he thinks pubs are just the easy target for the government.

TJ McInerney of TJ Mac’s in Mullinahone became the voice of opposition to pubs remaining closed up until they could reopen on the 21st of September.

After just over two weeks of trading, those who can’t accommodate outdoor service, will have to close again.

Speaking to Tipp Today, TJ says it’s hugely upsetting and is causing a lot of anxiety:

“To say goodbye to a service that the public feel there’s no need to be saying goodbye to… I was actually complimented on how stringently I followed the guidelines. People appreciated it and they respected it.

“I took it really seriously. I’m really disappointed in the government, in the sense that they said [the lockdowns were going to be] regional. As regards business, I said it was a game of poker – all my chips were in.

“Mícheál Martin, all my chips are in.”

Continuing, TJ said he will try to manage with the outdoor service for 15 people but for him and others, this is a very stressful time:

“The promises have been empty. The only thing that’s happened is I got 12 days of trading, now I’m closed again.

“I’m after dropping my daughter to school and I’m trying to hide the anxiety. I tried to finish a conversation with a customer last Sunday night and it’s hard to finish a conversation about inter-county hurling coming and this, that and the other – and talking about the club championships being suspended – when inside you’re in turmoil.”