Tipperary protesters among 10,000 in Dublin at childcare event

A strong contingent of Tipperary childcare workers are among ten thousand who are taking part in a protest in Dublin this afternoon.

They are calling for Government action on the high fees and low pay for workers across the sector.

More than 1,700 facilities including daycare and pre-school services are closed today.

Stephanie Kennedy of Ladybirds in Nenagh was one of those who travelled from Tipperary this morning. She spoke on Tipp Today earlier about what they are hoping to achieve from the protest.