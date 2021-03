A Tipperary priest has been given a suspended jail term for performing a solo sex act in his car in Galway.

The Irish Sun reports that Fr Gerry Carey, from Church Road in Nenagh, pleaded guilty at Galway District Court to the incident at Blackrock, Salthill on August 3rd last year.

He was charged with intentionally or recklessly engaging in offensive conduct of a sexual nature.

Judge Mary Fahy gave the priest a one month jail sentence which has been suspended for 12 months.