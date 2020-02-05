Tipperary polling likely to go ahead on Saturday

It looks like voting will take place in the General Election in Tipperary on Saturday.

Returning officer James Seymour told Tipp FM News he has been advised that – subject to written confirmation – polling will take place.

Polling station and count centre staff have been told to start making preparations.

The Government sought advice from the Attorney General as to whether voting could go ahead following the death of independent candidate Marese Skehan earlier this week.

Two independent candidates – Mattie McGrath and Joe Hannigan – got legal advice and say the General Election needs to be held no later than 30 days after the dissolution of the Dáil.