Tipperary politicians speak out against RIC commemorative event

Two Tipperary politicians have joined others in the call to boycott the upcoming RIC commemorative event.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will address those at the event in Dublin Castle on January 17th.

The event will celebrate the memory and actions of the Royal Irish Constabulary who policed Ireland under British rule during the War of Independence.

Independent Councillor Seamie Morris told Tipp Today earlier this is a particularly hard blow for the people of Tipperary, who are proud of their connection to the War of Independence.

He has asked that members of Tipperary County Council boycott the event.

Independent TD Seamus Healy told Fran this morning that this event should not be attended by people from Tipperary, as it goes against the strong local history roots.