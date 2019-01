The HSE is urging caution for people in Tipp as a potentially deadly strain of swine flu is circulating the country.

So far, up to four people are suspected to have died here as a result of the H1N1 strain of the virus.

Swine flu made international headlines in 2009, reaching pandemic status with the WHO, with some estimating over 200,000 died from the disease globally.

Director for Public Health in the South East Dr John Cuddihy told Tipp FM news that vaccinations were key for at risk groups.