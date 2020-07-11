Tipperary people urged to continue following guidelines this weekend as COVID infection rate on the rise

People across Tipperary are being urged to continue following social distancing guidelines when heading out this weekend.

It comes amid increasing concern about a rise in the number of new coronavirus cases, particularly among young people.

25 new cases were confirmed yesterday – the highest daily increase since the middle of last month.

In Tipperary, however, the total number of cases since the virus began remains unchanged, at 543.

Gardaí will be out checking pubs and restaurants again this weekend to ensure they’re following public health guidelines.

Dr Ray Walley, from the GP Expert Advisory Group on Covid-19, says a second wave could easily happen if people aren’t careful:

“The scenes of last weekend where people were attending bars and things like that were not good.

“What we need to do is learn the lesson. We need to get the infection rate, the R-rate, down below 1. It’s now above 1.

“It wouldn’t take a lot to get it back to where we were in April. All we need is an R-rate of approximately 1.5 to get back to April.

“We don’t want that.

“We need to maintain where we are.”