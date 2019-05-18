Protest seeks improved cardiology services in UHW

People from Tipperary and across the South East region are being encouraged to attend a protest march in Waterford today.

Organisers are again aiming to highlight the lack of cath lab services – with the march to get underway at 2pm from the Glen in the city.

Hundreds of people marched in Dublin in April demanding a 24/7 cardiology service at the Ardkeen facility.

The existing lab’s current operating hours are set to be expanded to an 8am to 8pm weekday service, however, there are still currently no weekend services.

PRO of Health Equality for the South East Matt Shanahan explains why they’re continuing to march…