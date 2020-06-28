Tipperary people encouraged to get out and exercise for ‘National BeActive Day’

People of all ages in Tipperary are being encouraged to get out for some exercise today as part of National BeActive Day.

Sport Ireland is linking up with 29 local sports partnerships for today’s event, which aims to get people outside and involved in activities.

Ideas on how to make the most of the outdoors can be downloaded via a resource pack on the Tipperary Sports Partnership website.

There’s also a draw for a 100 euro sports voucher for those who post a photo or video of their activities to social media, and tag ‘@sportireland’, ‘@tipperarysports’ and #NationalBeActiveDay.

Sports Coordinator at Tipperary Sports Partnership, Valerie Connolly, explains how people can get involved:

“We have a resource booklet that people can download, or just view online and get some ideas – like egg and spoon, and they can make it competitive or just a bit of fun.

“They can do it together, from young people right up to doing something maybe with their parents and grandparents.

“They can do it in their own homes and they can play the games or they can just go for a walk with the family, or a cycle, or a hill-walk – whatever the family wants to do.”