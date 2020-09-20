Tipperary people encouraged to get out and active as part of Bike Week 2020

Locals are being encouraged to emulate Sam Bennett by hopping on their bikes until the end of next week.

National Bike Week 2020 gets underway this weekend and runs until September 27th, and Tipperary Sports Partnership are encouraging people to get active on two wheels.

They’re running a virtual 100 kilometre challenge over the course of the week, where five 200 euro vouchers are on offer.

Valerie Connolly from Tipperary Sports Partnership has been explaining the background to the event:

“We’re doing the 100km challenge. It’s a virtual-type event where people can choose when they do their 100km within that week.

“So they can do 10 10kms, or they can do four 25kms, or if they’re fit enough they can do their full 100km all together.

“We’re just encouraging people to get out on their bikes during Bike Week.

“… If they tag us and send us in their routes, they’ll be in with a chance of winning the €200 vouchers. We have five of them up for grabs as part of the challenge.”

Full details can be found on tipperarysports.ie.