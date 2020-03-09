More Tipperary parades cancelled

Following on from the cancellation of two major St Patrick’s Day parades – the ones in Dublin and Cork, a number of local Tipperary parades are quickly following suit.

Nationally, it’s expected that a call will be made some time this afternoon to cancel all parades in light of coronavirus.

Tipp FM reported in the news and on Tipp Today this morning that the Carrick-on-Suir parade was going ahead. Now that Dublin and Cork are cancelled, they have reviewed their decision and it is not going ahead.

Cllr David Dunne from the committee told Tipp FM News this afternoon that they are calling the parade off for now and will review the situation in line with national advice.

Meanwhile, Cashel’s parade has also been postponed.

PRO of the committee, Cllr Declan Burgess told Tipp FM News they are putting the parade off, as a number of participants have pulled out.

He said the parade in Cashel usually draws a big crowd, but it not worth the risk of going ahead.

Tipperary Town’s parade committee will be meeting tonight to make a decision.