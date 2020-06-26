Tipperary one of 11 counties with less than 10 COVID-19 cases in last six weeks

Tipperary is one of 11 counties where less than 10 new cases have been recorded for at least six weeks now.

Figures from the CSO also show that women and adults aged between 25 and 44 account for the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland.

These new figures from the Central Statistics Office look back at last week’s level of Covid-19.

The number of deaths related to the virus fell for the ninth consecutive week.

And the number of cases of the disease fell for the eighth week in a row.

Tipperary, Clare, Leitrim, Longford, Wicklow and Wexford have all had less than 10 new cases reported in the last six weeks.

In the Premier County, for the last fortnight alone, there have only been two new cases diagnosed – both of those were earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Donegal, Laois and Kerry had less than ten cases for seven consecutive weeks – a record Sligo and Waterford have had for eight weeks in a row.

Dublin continues to be the worst hit county, accounting for 51 per cent of deaths.

Older people in deprived areas have been the most adversely affected by the virus.